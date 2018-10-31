College Student Detained After Wearing Live Ammunition For "Terminator" Costume

Here's a helpful Halloween hint...do not use real weaponry or ammunition for your costume, no matter how realistic you want it to be.

The University of Central Florida police department detained a student who though it would be a good idea to wear live ammunition as part of his attire. His costume consisted of a large leather jacket and a bandolier of gunshot shells, as he was dressing as the "Terminator," from the popular Arnold Schwarzenegger movies of the same name.

THIS was the costume that was being worn by the person in Classroom I today.



Friendly advice from UCFPD:



Do NOT incorporate simulated or ACTUAL ammunition/weapons into your costumes. It scares others & puts safety at risk. If you see suspicious activity, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/cqkLdKRxrO — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) October 30, 2018

The police confirmed that while having live ammunition on campus isn't illegal, "it certainly is in poor taste given the events of the past week," according to UCF Police Carl Metzger. The student was detained, but released shortly after the police determined he wasn't a threat, and it was all part of a costume. They did say they might refer him to the school's Office of Student Conduct.

Via Fox News