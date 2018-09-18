Student Takes University To Court After Failed Assignment Prevents Degree

Chinmay Naik only received a possible 12 points out of 100 after turning in his video project about dogs.

When he submitted it again, the mark remained the same.

It wasn't due to the fact that Naik turned in the assignment late, no. Or perhaps because it wasn't very well done, we can't know for sure. No, this was all because the Melbourne journalism student is just another victim in the school's "repeated" and "unlawful" practices, and he is willing to fight for his rights, and the rights of the wronged, in court.

Naik is taking Monash University to court over his failed assignment, which prevented him from earning his degree. He wants Melbourne's Supreme Court to overturn his grade, even going so far as to write a letter to former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull asking him to intervene. He did not receive a response. Naik said, "I have the tenacity to keep appealing something that I feel was done wrong to me."

Monash University said it double-checked Naik's score, but he still failed. Naik does not believe them, and is seeking the judge and court to exempt him from the class. He needs to pass and earn his degree in order to keep his visa.

