Student Brings High School Graduation Ceremony To Mother Dying In Hospital

Worried that his mother wouldn't be able to attend his high school graduation, student Dalton Jackson decided to bring the ceremony to her.

Stephanie Northcott has cancer and was recently admitted to Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis, Tennessee. It was Northcott's last wish to watch "baby boy graduate from high school," and Jackson, along with the hospital staff, principal Suzanne Keefe, and numerous other friends and family made sure that came true.

Mother and son even got to share a special dance together.

Via Independent