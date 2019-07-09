Strip Club Offers "Used Couches" For Free On Facebook Marketplace

July 9, 2019
JT
A strip club in Ohio has taken to cleaning up a little bit.

Scarlett’s in Toledo, Ohio is offering some of its furniture, including chairs and couches for FREE on Facebook marketplace.  

The (gross) listing for the used stripper-couches is as follows:

***CURB ALERT*** Scarletts Cabraret- Telegraph & Alexis. Former couch dance furniture put out to pasture. 

***WARNING*** May have stained uknown bodily fluids. Use at your own risk!

If interested in the used furniture, the listing can be found HERE.

Via Busted Coverage

