“Stranger Things” Cast Pranks Fans By Posing As Their Own Wax Figures

June 28, 2019
JT
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The cast of Stranger Things decided to play a little prank on some unsuspecting fans.  

Along with Jimmy Fallon, the cast dressed as their characters from the hit Netflix show, and posed as if they were their own wax figurines at Madame Tussauds.

Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schapp, Sadie Sink, and Caleb MacLaughlin, with Fallon dressed as beloved season 1 character Bob, would pose behind the fans, and revealed themselves as soon as the photographer’s camera clicked.

The third season of Stranger Things premiere on Netflix July 4.

Via NY Post

