Barry Weiss From “Storage Wars” Hospitalized After Motorcycle Accident

Barry Weiss star of A&E’s hit series “Storage Wars” was sent to the hospital after he was involved in a serious motorcycle accident.

Weiss was with a friend riding motorcycles around the Los Feliz area in Los Angeles. The two slammed into a car backing out of the parking lot knocking them both off their bikes. TMZ says that Weiss is suffering from broken bones and other internal injuries.

Police say the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon and that drugs and alcohol did not play a factor in the accident. The 67-year-old TV personality is currently in stable condition and is in the ICU recovering at a Los Angeles hospital.