You’ve Still Got Time To Vote Pat Benatar, Depeche Mode & More In To The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is giving fans a voice this year. Don’t forget, you still have a chance to cast a vote for your favorite Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees. To cast a ballot click here. Voting will continue through January 10th, 2020.

Nothing's really changed since we last checked 10 days ago: The Dave Matthews Band still has the most fan votes on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame site. And MC5 is still dead last. Continue to vote and make #MusicHistory at https://t.co/rl5D4klgqN #RockHall2020 #RockHall #FanVote pic.twitter.com/qcQ0JApoLR — Goldmine magazine (@Goldmine_mag) November 22, 2019

Fans can select up to 5 nominees to vote for daily. The current leader in votes in the Dave Matthews Band, followed by Pat Benatar, The Doobie Brothers, Soundgarden and Judas Priest. Fans still have the opportunity to get their favorite artist into the top 5, or keep any of the nominees in the running. At the end of voting, the top five will be comprised as a “fans’ ballot’ that will be recorded along with the other ballots.

For anyone that says the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is keeping your favorite band out, this is your opportunity to help. The inductees will be announced later in 2020, with the ceremony taking place May 2nd in Cleveland.

Via Rockhall.com