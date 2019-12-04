Stevie Nicks Turned Down A Role In John Mulaney’s Upcoming Special In The Most Hilarious Way

The Comedian Said He Wanted Nicks To Sing A Parody Song For His Upcoming Children’s Show

December 4, 2019
No one likes getting rejected, but when that rejection comes from Stevie Nicks, at least a story should come from it. That’s what happened to comedian John Mulaney, who tried to contact Nicks for a role in his upcoming children’s show. However, according to Mulaney, not only did he get turned down, but it was done in hilarious fashion.

John Mulaney recently went on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ to discuss his upcoming children’s special ‘John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.’ For the show, Mulaney wanted to get Stevie Nicks to sing a parody song, and after spending months trying to get in touch with the singer, the comedian finally heard from her manager. Sadly, due to a busy schedule Nicks’ manager rejected Mulaney, but did so in a hilariously awkward manor.

According to Mulaney, After being rejected by her manager, “She said, also, ‘Stevie listened to the song and she doesn’t think it’s funny,' and I said, ‘Oh, OK, the first answer was good enough.’ And she said, ‘Stevie’s confused, because this is not one of her songs.’” After an extremely awkward pause, the conversation got back on track and ended with Nicks’ manager inviting Mulaney to come hang out. Hopefully he takes her up on that, and somehow convinces Nicks the song is indeed funny.

