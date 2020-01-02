Stevie Nicks Joined Keith Urban For Special NYE Performance Of ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’

Stevie Nicks went into 2020 with a bang on New Year’s Eve. The iconic singer took the stage to perform her classic hit, ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ along with country star Keith Urban. The performance was broadcast on television from the New Year’s Eve show in Nashville.

Video of Keith Urban &amp; Stevie Nicks - Stop Draggin&#039; My Heart Around New Years Eve Music City Midnight 2019

It had been reported prior to New Year’s Eve that Stevie Nicks would join Keith Urban for a special performance. This was the fourth year in a row Urban performed at the event in Nashville. When it was time for Nicks to join him, he simply said, “Here’s Stevie!” as the crowd went nuts.”

After the show, Urban took to Instagram to thank Stevie nicks for the collaboration. In his post, Urban said, “Stevie Nicks, you are a goddess. You just did amazing tonight. Thank you so much. It was a blast.” He even checked with his wife Nicole Kidman about the show, who said “I had the best time.”

Via Ultimate Classic Rock