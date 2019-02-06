Steven Tyler Opens "Janie's House," A Shelter For Abused Girls In Tennessee

February 6, 2019
JT
JT
Steven Tyler, CMA Awards, Red Carpet, 2015

(Photo by George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

On Monday, Steven Tyler was on-hand in Memphis, Tennessee to commemorate the opening of Janie's House, a shelter for abused and neglected girls. 

Tyler donated $500,000 to open the home.

Janie's House is, of course, named after the Aerosmith song "Janie's Got A Gun", which tells the story of a fictional girl who's abused by her family.  Tyler said at the "scarf-cutting" ceremony Monday, "This does my heart and my soul good."

Janie's House will house 14 girls at a time while they seek therapy and support following neglect or abuse. This is the second Janie's House in the country, the first was opened in 2017 in Atlanta.

Via The Hill

Tags: 
Steven Tyler
Aerosmith
Women's Shelter
Janie's House
Shelter
Abuse
Music
Sweet
News