Steven Tyler Opens "Janie's House," A Shelter For Abused Girls In Tennessee

On Monday, Steven Tyler was on-hand in Memphis, Tennessee to commemorate the opening of Janie's House, a shelter for abused and neglected girls.

Tyler donated $500,000 to open the home.

WATCH: Steven Tyler just opened a home for abused girls named "Janie's House," which was inspired by the 1989 Aerosmith hit "Janie's Got A Gun" https://t.co/lI9n5QGCUU pic.twitter.com/duULoJEXvc — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 5, 2019

Janie's House is, of course, named after the Aerosmith song "Janie's Got A Gun", which tells the story of a fictional girl who's abused by her family. Tyler said at the "scarf-cutting" ceremony Monday, "This does my heart and my soul good."

Janie's House will house 14 girls at a time while they seek therapy and support following neglect or abuse. This is the second Janie's House in the country, the first was opened in 2017 in Atlanta.

Via The Hill