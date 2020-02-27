Steven Spielberg To Step Down As Director Of ‘Indiana Jones 5’ With James Mangold In Talks To Replace

Fans of the ‘Indiana Jones’ series we’re dealt a major blow on Wednesday when it was announced Steven Spielberg won’t be directing the upcoming sequel. After a long development process, and months of rumors, Spielberg has backed out of the project and is handing the reigns off to another director. ‘Indiana Jones 5’ will be the first time a film in the series will be directed by someone other Jan Spielberg.

Steven Spielberg Won’t Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ James Mangold in Talks to Replace (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/hS2h64Qyji — Variety (@Variety) February 26, 2020

Nothing has been made official yet, but director James Mangold is reportedly in talks to replace Steven Spielberg as director of ‘Indiana Jones 5.’ Mangold recently directed ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ and has dealt with a similar situation back in 2017 when he took over the ‘Wolverine’ franchise.

Can you even DO Indiana Jones without the Spielberg magic? — Noah @ 43 Days Until Kino (@ThousandSundae) February 26, 2020

you can't do INDY without Spielberg ---- — Jad jAd jaD (@drnkn_fishstick) February 26, 2020

Spielberg will reportedly stay on as a producer, as the decision to step away and let another director rake over was completely his. Luckily, Harrison Ford is still on board to return as the title character. With all the changes that have been made since the film was first announced in 2016, its release date can’t come soon enough.

Via Variety