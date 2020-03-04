Steve Wozniak Seems To Believe Him And His Wife Were “Patient Zero” For Coronavirus In United States

As the Coronavirus continues to spread, many have begun to take precautions to prevent catching the virus. One person people may want to avoid is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. The tech icon recently claimed to believe he and his wife may have been “patient zero” for the Coronavirus in the United States.

Checking out Janet’s bad cough. Started Jan. 4. We had just returned from China and may have both been patient zero in U.S. (@ West Coast Sports Institute in Santa Clara, CA) https://t.co/MRNHqithEU — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) March 2, 2020

Social media was set off this week when Steve Wozniak sent out a confusing tweet alluding to the coronavirus. “Checking out Janet’s bad cough. Started Jan. 4. We had just returned from China and may have both been patient zero in U.S,” said the tweet from the Apple co-founder. The tweet included a Swarm App check-in at the West Coast Sports Institute, which is a medical clinic in California.

False alarm it appears: Janet tells USA TODAY she has a sinus infection https://t.co/8glcKFqnvb — Jessica Guynn (@jguynn) March 2, 2020

Social media quickly reacted to the claim, with many hoping Wozniak stays out of public for a while. Luckily for Wozniak, his wife later put the idea to rest when she confirmed doctors told her she had a sinus infection. Wozniak may not have coronavirus, but the fear of potentially being patient zero probably wasn’t the best feeling.

Via Mashable