Steve Harvey Once Again Announced The Wrong Winner During Miss Universe 2019

Steve Harvey has proven to be a great host, but there’s something about Miss Universe that must throw him off his game. Harvey repeated his mistake from 2015, once again announcing the wrong winner at Miss Universe 2019. This time the host announced Miss Philippines the winner, when it was actually Miss Malaysia.

Video of Steve Harvey Flubs Costume Winner of Miss Universe Pageant

Announcing the winner of the costume contest, Steve Harvey announced the winner as Miss Philippines. However, the woman standing next to him was actually Miss Malaysia. She was quick to correct the host saying, “It's not Philippines, it's Malaysia.”

Harvey recovered, but not before throwing some under the bus. “You all gotta quit doing this to me. This is what they did to me back in 2015. Played me short like this,” Harvey jokes after the mistake. While it’s another embarrassing moment for Harvey, at least the show went viral for his mistakes once again.

Via Yahoo!