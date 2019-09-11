Steve Carrell Introduced Kelly Clarkson With His Famous Yell From ’40-Year-Old Virgin’

Thanks to actor Steve Carrell, many people can’t hear the name Kelly Clarkson without thinking of him yelling her name in ‘The 40-Year-Old-Virgin.’ That iconic scene was recently brought back, thanks to the new talk show hosted by none other than Kelly Clarkson. Carrell stopped by for the premiere episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ to introduce the host with his iconic scream.

Video of Steve Carell Yells His Iconic Kelly Clarkson Movie Line | The Kelly Clarkson Show

‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’ was a 2005 comedy movie, starring Steve Carrell. One of the most memorable scenes from the movie has his character getting his body hair waxed. During the scene, Carrell yells one liners after each hair rip, including one time in which he yelled out the name of singer Kelly Clarkson. Now that moment has returned to television, as Carrell used it to introduce the singer for her new television show, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’

Fans quickly reacted to the nostalgia inducing introduction. This is not the first time the two stars have interacted, as Carrell posted of their first meeting last year with the caption, “finally!” While it is unlikely Carrell’s role of introducing Clarkson on her show will continue, fans were happy with the pop culture crossover.

Via Buzzfeed