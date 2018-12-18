Steve Carell On Potential “Anchorman” Sequel: “If They Make Another One, I’ll Do Another One”

Steve Carell is an amazing dramatic actor.

He’s Academy Award-nominated, and seemingly puts out one miraculous performance after another. It’s almost getting harder and harder to realize this man is Michael Scott. What’s ever harder, is to picture him in one of the roles that launched his career, that being weatherman Brick Tamland in the Anchorman films.

After two movies, director Adam McKay said the story of Ron Burgundy and his pals was over, but that doesn't mean Carell is ready to let go of the character just yet. Carell told Variety if the gang gets together for another sequel, he wants to be a part of it. He said, “If they make another one, I’ll do another one. Those are really fun. That’s just hanging out with friends and being silly.”

You can catch Carell in the upcoming films, Welcome to Marwen, and Vice, of which in the latter, he portrays former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld. Not quite Brick Tamlandesque.

Via AV Club