Stephen King’s ‘Carrie’ Is Being Rebooted As A Limited Series On FX

There are so many reboots of classic movies and television shows being made, it’s understandable that viewers want something new, but this one has many intrigued. It was reported Monday that Stephen King’s classic ‘Carrie’ is being reimagined for television. The limited series will appear on FX.

Stephen King's 'Carrie' is being turned into an FX limited series https://t.co/eiekw2QGNO pic.twitter.com/JFfPqXHqle — UPROXX (@UPROXX) December 24, 2019

While this is not the first remake for ‘Carrie,’ it will be the first time the classic was made into a series. What started as a novel has been remade for film and into a Broadway play before this. Not much has been reported on the new series, but fans already seem interested.

Many fans feel nothing can live up to the original 1976 movie version of ‘Carrie,’ but FX is hoping this limited series comes close. With all the remakes being made, Stephen King fans are hoping this is one that lives up to the hype.

