Stephen King Finally Heard ‘Baby Shark’ And Now Can’t Get It Out Of His Head

It has been three years since ‘Baby Shark’ first began torturing the ears of people everywhere. Most would assume just about everyone has heard the addictively annoying children’s song, but one man managed to avoid it all this time. Until recently author Stephen King had not heard the repetitive song, but now that he has, he’s being tortured by it like the rest of us.

I finally heard that Baby Shark song. I may never get it out of my head. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 3, 2019

Stephen King has been scaring his readings for 40 years, yet somehow missed the thing terrifying today’s world the most. Since its release in 2016, ‘Baby Shark’ has taken over the internet, making it into the meme hall of fame, and having over 3 billion views on YouTube. Yet another view can now be added, as according to Stephen King, the author may now “never get it out of my head.”

Baby shark "Redrum", baby shark "Redrum", baby shark...

REDRUM! — Rena (@Lunakitty67) November 3, 2019

As one twitter user pointed out, ‘Baby Shark’ may be just as terrifying as some of Stephen King’s most horrific creations, comparing it to “REDRUM” from ‘The Shining.’ Now Stephen King knows the horror he had brought to the world, experiencing similar torture with ‘Baby Shark.’ Hopefully King doesn’t find a way to make the children’s song into a horror story.

Via Mashable