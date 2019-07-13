Stephanie Niznik ‘Everwood’ & ‘Star Trek’ Star Dies At 52

She appeared on several television shows and movies.

July 13, 2019
Sad news out Encino, California today: 52-year-old actress Stephanie Niznik died unexpectedly on June 23rd.  She appeared in a bunch of television shows and movies: Everwood, Star Trek: Insurrection, Murder, She Wrote, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, JAG, Diagnosis Murder, Star Trek: Enterprise, Grey's Anatomy, NCIS and Lost.

Niznik grew up in Bangor, Maine: and originally wanted to become a geneticist.  She loved to volunteer for animal rescue, hunger and children organizations.

Source: MSN/Variety

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

