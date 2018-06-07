State Trooper Pulls Over Retired Police Officer Who Delivered Him 27 Years Ago

New Jersey State Trooper Michael Patterson pulled over a gentleman for a minor traffic violation when the two began conversing.

The gentleman, Matthew Bailly, was a retired officer from the Piscataway Police Department, the town Patterson grew up in. Patterson said he grew up on Poe Place, which Bailly remembered well because 27 years ago as a rookie police officer, he helped deliver a baby on Poe Place. Bailly described the color and style of the house, and that the baby's name was Michael. State Trooper Patterson replied, "My name is Michael Patterson, sir. Thank you for delivering me."

Bailly responded to a call on Oct. 5, 1991 to a house on Poe Place. Patterson's mother, Karen, had gone into labor while out shopping, and when she finally rushed home, Patterson's Bobby carried her into the house, and called a doctor who guided Bailly through the birthing process.

Both families of the officers were "ecstatic" about the reunion, and trooper Patterson and his mother even visited Bailly at his home. The New Jersey State Police wrote on Facebook, "We're not sure what the odds are of this happening—maybe they're close to the odds of a hole-in-one, winning the lottery, or being struck by lightning—but it happened. After all, as a police officer, you don't always get a chance to have a moment like this with people you once helped in your career."

Via ABC News