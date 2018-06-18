State Fair Of Texas To Feature New "Birthing Barn" Attraction

The State Fair of Texas will be here before you know it, and if you think this will be another year of the same ol' exhibits and same ol' attractions, you are sorely mistaken.

This year, the State Fair will be introducing a brand new attraction called the "Birthing Barn." Quite literally, patrons can visit the Birthing Barn and witness the miracle of life via pregnant farm animals. Karissa Condoianis, spokesperson for the State Fair of Texas, said "We've been asked about it for many years. The goal would be to have a birth every day, but these are real animals."

The Birthing Barn will be located in the space formerly occupied by the petting zoo. Sort of a "circle of life" thing, huh? But fear not, the petting zoo will still remain, just in a different location, now indoors WITH air conditioning.

The State Fair runs this year from September 28th through October 21st.

Via Guide Live