Ohio State Fair Features Butter Sculpture Dedicated To "A Christmas Story"

Believe it or not, this year marks the 35th anniversary of the classic holiday tale A Christmas Story.

To celebrate, the Ohio State Fair recreated some of the film's classic scenes with a few pretty amazing butter sculptures. Now, if you've been to the Texas State Fair enough, you develop a pretty sharp eye for quality butter sculptures, and these are quality butter sculptures!

This year's state fair butter cow sculpture celebrates classic Ohio-made movie "A Christmas Story" | INFO: https://t.co/TSFxzWnutB pic.twitter.com/FtIGtiYIqo — 10TV.com (@10TV) July 24, 2018

The American Dairy Association said the sculptors spent more than 400 hours working on the pieces, which ended up using 2,200 pounds of butter!

It took Ohio sculptors about 500 hours to create the 2018 butter display at the Ohio State Fair, using 2,200 pounds of butter. In just 2 minutes, see how it all came together. #OHButterCow pic.twitter.com/CrdX5RA8Rj — ADA Mideast (@adamideast) July 26, 2018

The sculptures will be on display through August 5th!

Via WTHR