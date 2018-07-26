Ohio State Fair Features Butter Sculpture Dedicated To "A Christmas Story"

Believe it or not, this year marks the 35th anniversary of the classic holiday tale A Christmas Story.

To celebrate, the Ohio State Fair recreated some of the film's classic scenes with a few pretty amazing butter sculptures.  Now, if you've been to the Texas State Fair enough, you develop a pretty sharp eye for quality butter sculptures, and these are quality butter sculptures!

The American Dairy Association said the sculptors spent more than 400 hours working on the pieces, which ended up using 2,200 pounds of butter!  

The sculptures will be on display through August 5th!

Via WTHR

