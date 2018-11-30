Harry And Sally Will Be Together Again, When Billy Crystal And Meg Ryan Reunite For Film's 30th Anniversary

Next year, we will all celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rob Reiner's classic love tale When Harry Met Sally.

In honor of 30 years, the film will be screened, and actually kick off, the TCM Classic Film Festival next April. The movie will be shown at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, and Reiner, along with the film's stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, are all expected to attend.

Video of Harry Met Sally Final Scene Realising their Love

Ben Mankiewicz, TCM primetime anchor and official host of the TCM Classic Film Festival, described the classic film saying "There are romantic comedies — and then there's When Harry Met Sally. The chemistry between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan makes them part of a legacy that includes the greats of classic movies: Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn; Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell; and Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine. And Rob Reiner — utilizing Nora Ephron's word-perfect screenplay — follows in the rarefied air of the filmmaking giants who made those earlier pictures."

We can't wait to see them together again!

Via The Hollywood Reporter