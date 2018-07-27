"The Sandlot" Stars Run Into Kid Wearing "The Sandlot" Shirt; He Has No Idea Who They Are

"You're killing me, Smalls!" the whole world collectively sighed after a picture featuring stars from one of the greatest baseball movies of all time went viral.

Stars from The Sandlot, Patrick Renna and Tom Guiry who played Hamilton "Ham" Porter and Scotty Smalls respectively, were walking the streets of New York when they ran into a fan wearing a picture of Renna as Ham, featuring one of the most famous quotes from the film, "You're killing me, Smalls!" As the pair passed the kid, Renna told him "nice shirt." We're thinking it's not too often you run into a complete stranger wearing a shirt with a picture of your face on it.

The kid had no idea who they were.

Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what we were talking about. Thought I would capture the moment. pic.twitter.com/mrx5mgNzDm — Patrick Renna (@PatrickRenna) July 25, 2018

Now, we understand the movie was made over two decades ago, and people obviously change appearance in twenty years, except for Patrick Renna who looks exactly the same. Inexcusable for any The Sandlot fan!

