Cadbury Crème Egg Frappuccino Now Available On The Starbucks Secret Menu

If you love indulging on those Cadbury Crème Eggs come Easter time, then do we have a drink for you.

Some of these Starbucks secret menu drink items seem to be getting out of hand. Unicorn and Zombie inspired frappuccinos are a bit out there, the latest addition is a bit simpler; Introducing the Cadbury Crème Egg Frappuccino.

Just in time for Easter too. You can order the Cadbury Crème Egg Frappuccino from the Starbucks secret menu if you know the recipe. Luckily for you, we have it.

The first thing you’ll want to do is ask the barista if they’ve heard of the drink. If not, then just request a Java Chip Frappuccino and let them know to add on the following.

Add Frappuccino Roast. 1 pump for tall, 2 for grande

Add Vanilla syrup. 1 pump for tall, 1.5 pumps for grande, 2 pumps for venti

Add Caramel syrup. 1/2 pump for a tall or grande, 1 pump for a venti

Add vanilla bean powder. 2 scoops for tall

The drink you end up with is something pretty close to Cadbury Crème Egg. Will you be trying this secret menu item?

Enjoy Easter with a Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino via #StarbucksSecretMenu



Recipe here: http://t.co/4g3EuOiGvQ pic.twitter.com/hbRjwGtYnS — StarbucksSecret Menu (@StarbucksMenu) April 8, 2014

