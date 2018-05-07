"Star Trek's" Nichelle Nichols Suffering From Dementia, "Severe Memory Loss" According To Son

Nichelle Nichols played the legendary Lieutenant Uhura in the Star Trek television series and subsequent films from 1966-1991.

Unfortunately, Nichols has been plagued by health problems as of late, and according to her son, the 85-year-old is suffering from dementia. Kyle Johnson filed legal documents requesting to be appointed to oversee his mother's finances as her dementia is "impacting her executive functioning," and makes her "susceptible to undue influence." Johnson added that he knows of certain individuals that have "unduly exerted themselves into [her] life to her detriment."

Nichols first portrayed Lieutenant Uhura in the original Star Trek television series, thanks to some sage advice from Dr. Martin Luther King. During a PBS Pioneers of Television event, Nichols said of Dr. King, "I met him and told him I was leaving the show. He told her, "The world sees us as we should be seen. As intelligent, beautiful, and qualified just like anybody else. You have the first non-stereotypical role on TV. You cannot leave."

Though remaining active in Hollywood, Nichols' health has been deteriorating as of late, especially after suffering a stroke in 2015.

Via AOL