“A Star Is Born” Heading Back To Theaters With An Additional 12 Minutes Of Footage And A New Song

It appears we just can’t get enough of A Star Is Born.

The Academy Award-nominated film is heading back to theaters for a special one-week event. This time, the film will include an additional 12 minutes of footage never seen before, plus a brand new song.

The special screenings will include an extended acoustic version of “Shallow,” which won the Oscar for “Best Original Song” this past Sunday, a longer version of Gaga’s Ally singing “Is That Alright?” to Cooper’s Jackson Maine during the wedding sequence, as well as both Gaga and Cooper collaborating on a new song together titled “Clover.”

A Star Is Born will be playing in 1,150 theaters across the country starting tomorrow.

Via People