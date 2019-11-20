Adorable Rescue Squirrel Goes Viral For Refusing To Sleep Without Teddy Bear
Jill, The Seven Year Old Squirrel, Was Rescued During Hurricane Isaac In 2012
Adorable animal photos are pretty much what the internet is all about, but this one may be the greatest yet. A 7-year-old squirrel named Jill has gone viral for refusing to sleep without its teddy bear. Photos show the squirrel tightly hugging a miniature teddy bear as it goes to bed.
It’s about that time -- . -- Frank Ocean | Pink + White . . . #petsquirrel #squirrel #squirrels #squirrellove #squirrellife #squirrelsofig #squirrelsofinstagram #easterngreysquirrel #easterngraysquirrel #ilovesquirrels #petsofinstagram #jillthesquirrel #thisgirlisasquirrel
Jill the squirrel’s Instagram account, ‘This Girl Is A Squirrel,’ has over 600k followers, but has recently gained even more popularity thanks to Jill’s preference of sleeping with a teddy bear. The squirrel was rescued after 2012’s Hurricane Isaac, and has since become a viral star. While its Instagram page features many adorable photos, the internet has become obsessed with any involving Jill’s tiny teddy bear.
-- It’s teddy time. . . . #petsquirrel #squirrel #squirrels #squirrellove #squirrellife #squirrelsofig #squirrelsofinstagram #easterngreysquirrel #easterngraysquirrel #ilovesquirrels #petsofinstagram #jillthesquirrel #thisgirlisasquirrel #teddybear #mini #miniteddy #miniteddybear
According to the Instagram page, Jill is a “vegetarian, parkour expert whose only fear is the vacuum. But, she loves every Starbucks napkin she meets.” Apparently Jill is also potty-trained, loves fashion and posing for the camera, which makes its viral fame come much easier. Luckily this squirrel has lived a great life since being rescued, and thanks to its teddy bear, napping comes easy.
Via Bored Panda