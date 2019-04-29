“Spinal Tap” Reunite For Rare Performance At Tribeca Film Festival

April 29, 2019
JT
JT
Spinal Tap, David St. Hubbins, Derek Smalls, Nigel Tufnel, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, 2009

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Music
Shows

Is there any argument against Spinal Tap being the greatest rock band in the history of music?

This year, we are celebrating the 35th anniversary of the release of This Is Spinal Tap, the mockumentary about the world-famous fictional metal band Spinal Tap, and their life on the road.  

To celebrate the film’s anniversary, it was shown as a special screening at the Tribeca Film Festival, with an introduction from director and co-writer Rob Reiner, himself.  Reiner said the 35th anniversary of the film made him feel “old.”

 

Following the film, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer took the stage and performed several songs from the film, including “Flower People,” “Hell Hole,” “All the Way Home,” and “Clam Caravan.”  Then, Elvis Costello joined the trio for a performance of “Gimme Some Money,” before ending the set with “Sex Farm.”

As far as the future of the band, Michael McKean told the crowd, “We will see you in another 35 years!”

Via Deadline

Tags: 
Spinal Tap
reunion
performance
This Is Spinal Tap
Film
Movie
screening
Tribeca Film Festival