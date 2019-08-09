Spider Captures And Eats Bat Caught In Web Outside Texas Home

August 9, 2019
JT
JT
Categories: 
Animals
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows

Spiders.  Bats.  Webs.  It’s more than two months until Halloween and we have found the creepiest story of the year.

Annette Alaniz Guajardo from Poteet, Texas, a town south of San Antonio, was leaving work when she noticed a bat caught in a spider web outside her home.  Whenever she arrived home, the bat was dead, and was being consumed by the black and yellow garden spider that caught it.

Matt Bertone, an entomologist with the North Carolina State University, said that while the Argiope aurantia spider is harmless to humans, they are known to eat flies, bees, other insects, and larger animals.

Via Kake

Tags: 
Poteet
Texas
local
San Antonio
bugs
Insects
creepy
Bat
Spider
web
Eat
Scary
nightmares
Spider Web

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes