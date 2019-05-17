The Spice Girls Bus From "Spice World" Now Available As An Airbnb

May 17, 2019
JT
JT
Spice Girls, Posing, Retro, Martinez Hotel, Cannes, 1997

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Shows

We think it's time you "spice" up your travel life!

Fans of the Spice Girls can now stay in the original Spice Bus from the 1997 movie Spice World!  Suzanne Godley, a self-professed Spice Girls megafan listed the bus available for rent.  She said in a statement, "The Spice Girls were my childhood obsession.  My parents were subjected to my tone-deaf performances as Baby Spice, and I must have watched the Spice World movie hundreds of times.  And while I have grown up over the years, I don’t think I’ve ever grown out of my love for them."

Her boss purchased, and renovated the bus to turn it into a viable, comfortable living space.

The bus will be available for rent in London for only a couple of days in June, in time with the Spice Girls show at Wembley Stadium.  It will be available for roughly $127 per night, and will come stocked with vintage '90s magazines and CDs!

Via USA Today 

Tags: 
Spice Girls
Spice World
Movie
Music
1997
Bus
Airbnb
rental
vacation
rent
travel

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes