Study Shows Spending Time With Your Mother Will Lead To Her Living Longer

Spending time with family may not be the most enjoyable experience, but it could be beneficial for everyone, especially mothers. While no one wants to hear about everything they are doing wrong, and what they should be doing instead, a new study shows spending time with your mom may lead to her living a longer life. According to the study, loneliness plays a big part in the decline of old age.

All daughters take note. Your mom needs you always https://t.co/0TfAhojjLl — Sue Ford (@funna) October 17, 2019

Researchers at University of California, San Francisco looked at a total of 1,600 adults, with the average age of 71 in hopes of seeing what impact loneliness had on mortality rates. controlling for socioeconomic status and health, they found that those with people around them had a higher life expectancy. The study found that nearly 23% of the lonely participants died within six years, however on the other side only 14% of those that claim to have adequate companionship died in that time.

“The need we've had our entire lives—people who know us, value us, who bring us joy—that never goes away," said Barbara Moscowitz, a senior geriatric social worker at Massachusetts General Hospital. According to the study, the elderly place great value in strong relationships, and even look passed “imperfections and idiosyncrasies, more than young adults.” Whether it’s your mother, or grandmother, make sure to spend more time with them, because it could mean more years added to their life.

Via Delish