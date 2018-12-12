Giraffes Quietly Added To List Of Endangered Species Facing Extinction

Three of the nine subspecies of giraffes are facing extinction, having been quietly added to the "critically endangered" list.

According to Dr. Julian Fennessy, co-chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission and director of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, giraffes in East, Central, and West Africa are "under severe pressure in some of its core ranges" across the continent. In fact, some of these giraffe populations are less than 400, "more endangered than any gorilla, or almost any large mammal in the world," according to Fennessy.

The northern giraffe and the reticulated giraffe are the two subspecies most threatened by extinction. However, two other giraffe subspecies, the West African and Rothchild’s giraffe, were once considered endangered, but through efforts of African governments and conservation groups have been downgraded to "vulnerable" and "near threatened." Arthu Muneza, the East Africa Coordinator of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, said,"This is a conservation success story and highlights the value of making proactive giraffe conservation management efforts in critical populations across the continent."

Giraffes are constantly facing threats of illegal hunting and civil unrest, largely due to habitat loss because of advancing mining and agriculture

Via Atlanta Journal-Constitution