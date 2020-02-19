SpaceX To Send Four Space Tourists Around Earth For Five Days

For most people, space travel in their life time is just a dream, but for four lucky people that dream may soon become a reality. It was announced this week that SpaceX has teamed up with Space Adventures to send for privately-paying space tourists to space. The trip will have passengers orbit the Earth in a Crew Dragon capsule for five days.

SpaceX signs deal to fly 4 space tourists around Earth in about two years - CNBC https://t.co/v4EHzQDF8s — ------ (@Homesdenegre) February 19, 2020

While SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule was developed to send NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, it was announced on Tuesday that four private citizens will have the chance to fly in it as well. SpaceX teamed with Space Adventures, a company that's flown private citizens to the International Space Station using Russian spacecraft. The plan is for the trip to launch between "late-2021 to mid-2022" from Florida's Cape Canaveral spaceport.

This historic mission will forge a path to making spaceflight possible for all people who dream of it, and we are pleased to work with the Space Adventures' team on the mission," said SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell. For those that truly dream of going to space, this may be the soonest chance for them to do so.

Via CNBC