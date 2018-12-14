Southwest Flight To Dallas Turns Around After Human Heart Discovered On Plane

A flight from Seattle to Dallas Sunday evening had to turn back course after a human heart was discovered in the cargo hold.

The heart was meant to be transferred to an area hospital in Seattle, but for whatever reason didn't make it off the plane. The plane had to quickly turn around and head back to Seattle to make sure the heart got to its intended destination on time.

Video of Dallas-Bound Southwest Flight Turns Around After Human Heart Discovered Onboard

Luckily, the heart made it to the hospital in time, and shortly after, the plane was taken out of service due to an unrelated mechanical issue. Another flight eventually made a successful trip to Dallas, albeit after a five-hour delay.

Via WFAA