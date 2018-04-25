Southlake PD Pens Open Letter To "Dearest Suspect" Wanted For Identity Theft

The Southlake Department of Public Safety is certainly taking an interesting route to track down a woman wanted for identity theft.

In an open letter penned on Facebook, the Southlake PD writes"

Dearest Crystal Ladawn Finley,

What's been up?! We've obvi been looking all over for you! You've been laying low since we last saw you, which was using an innocent Southlake victim's identity to open up credit cards in person at a ton of stores in the metroplex.

And really, it only gets better from there!

Perfect placement of emojis, Southlake PD. And we don't think it will be too long before the police find Crystal Ladawn Finley, either.

Gurl, you know it's rude not to respond to a letter, anyway.

Via WFAA