Soon, You’ll Be Able To Include Emojis In Your Custom License Plate

February 21, 2019
JT
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Drivers in Australia will soon be able to give their license plates just a little more flair.

For the first time ever, motorists in the Australian state of Queensland will be able to add emojis to their vanity license plates.  Dr. Rebecca Michael, a spokesman for the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland, said, “For quite some time we’ve seen that you can support your favorite team or your favorite town with a symbol on your number plate, and using an emoji is no different.”

Drivers, at the start, will be limited to only one of five available emojis: a face-with-tears-of-joy (better known as the crying laughing emoji), sunglasses emoji, winking emoji, smiling emoji, and heart-eyes emoji.

The state’s official license plate vendor, Personalised Plates Queensland, assures that the emojis are strictly for decorative purposes, and will not be part of the registration number.  Prices for an emoji on your plate begin around $340.

Via The Verge

