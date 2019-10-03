Sony Is Bringing The First Texas Digital Cinema To The Colony

The New Theater Will Open In 2020 At The Grandscape

October 3, 2019
Luxury movie theaters are becoming more and more popular as customers looks for comfort and experience while watching a movie. Now, Sony will be bringing their own version of luxury to The Colony, and it will be the first of its kind in Texas. It was announced recently that Sony Electronics Inc. will open a Sony Digital Cinema movie theater at Galaxy Theatres in The Colony.

The new Sony Digital Cinema movie theater will be located at the Grandscape, helping to anchor the entertainment district of the mixed-use development. Slated to open in 2020, the new theater is expected to have 15 screens inside the 85,000-square-foot dine-in theater. While this will be the first location in Texas, Sony has already opened one of these theaters in Las Vegas.

Some of the features included for this new movie theater experience from Sony include Sony’s dual-laser projection system and luxury reclining seats. Sony’s 4k laser system will combine brightness, color and contrast for high picture quality. With Sony coming to town, The Colony is ready for some great movie experiences.

Via Dallas Business Journal

