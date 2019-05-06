Someone Accidentally Left A Starbucks Cup In “Game Of Thrones”

We know plenty of y’all are still trying to recover from last week’s episode of Game of Thrones.

Last night’s episode, “The Last of the Starks,” dealt with the fallout from the gigantic Battle of Winterfell from “The Long Night,” and though we’re all gearing up for the final war for power, there’s something else people can’t help but talk about from last night.

During a celebration scene near the beginning of the episode, viewers couldn’t help but notice what they believe to be a cup of Starbucks coffee resting on the table in front of Daenerys Targaryen. Obviously, they do not have Starbucks in Westeros.

Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2019

Believe it or not, there are only TWO episodes of Game of Thrones left. We’re not ready.

Via The Verge