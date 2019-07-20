Some DFW Taco Cabanas Are Offering $2 Whiskey, Vodka & Tequila Shots

Yet again, our pal at GuideLive (Sarah Blaskovich) had a tough story to cover: how select North Texas Taco Cabana restaurants are selling shots. Lucky!

Yes, on top of their delicious (and incredibly reasonably-priced) Tex-Mex fast-food, the Texas-based Taco Cabana is now selling $2 shots of Sauza Tequila, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and Tito's Vodka

Don't worry if you're a margarita and/or beer fan: they still have their frozen lime and strawberry $4 margaritas, $9.95 pitchers of margaritas, $10.95 pitchers of beer and more.

Oh, and one of their signature shots is the Rumchata and Fireball "sopapilla shot" (which goes for $2, too).

Doesn't that technically count as dessert?

Here are the Taco Cabana restaurants offering this fabulous items:

104 West FM 544, Murphy

4313 South Freeway (near Interstate 35W and East Seminary Drive), Fort Worth

9210 East R.L. Thornton Freeway (near Interstate 30 and Buckner Road), Dallas

5959 Broadway Boulevard, Garland

2601 Dean Street, Balch Springs

4360 Dallas-Fort Worth Turnpike (near Interstate 30 and North Cockrell Hill Road), Dallas

Source: GuideLive

