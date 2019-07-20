Some DFW Taco Cabanas Are Offering $2 Whiskey, Vodka & Tequila Shots

And that doesn't even include their sopapilla shots.

July 20, 2019
JT
JT
Yet again, our pal at GuideLive (Sarah Blaskovich) had a tough story to cover: how select North Texas Taco Cabana restaurants are selling shots.  Lucky!

Yes, on top of their delicious (and incredibly reasonably-priced) Tex-Mex fast-food, the Texas-based Taco Cabana is now selling $2 shots of Sauza Tequila, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and Tito's Vodka

Don't worry if you're a margarita and/or beer fan: they still have their frozen lime and strawberry $4 margaritas, $9.95 pitchers of margaritas, $10.95 pitchers of beer and more. 

Oh, and one of their signature shots is the Rumchata and Fireball "sopapilla shot" (which goes for $2, too).

Doesn't that technically count as dessert?

Here are the Taco Cabana restaurants offering this fabulous items:

  • 104 West FM 544, Murphy
  • 4313 South Freeway (near Interstate 35W and East Seminary Drive), Fort Worth
  • 9210 East R.L. Thornton Freeway (near Interstate 30 and Buckner Road), Dallas
  • 5959 Broadway Boulevard, Garland
  • 2601 Dean Street, Balch Springs
  • 4360 Dallas-Fort Worth Turnpike (near Interstate 30 and North Cockrell Hill Road), Dallas

Source: GuideLive

