Some DFW Taco Cabanas Are Offering $2 Whiskey, Vodka & Tequila Shots
And that doesn't even include their sopapilla shots.
Yet again, our pal at GuideLive (Sarah Blaskovich) had a tough story to cover: how select North Texas Taco Cabana restaurants are selling shots. Lucky!
Yes, on top of their delicious (and incredibly reasonably-priced) Tex-Mex fast-food, the Texas-based Taco Cabana is now selling $2 shots of Sauza Tequila, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and Tito's Vodka
Don't worry if you're a margarita and/or beer fan: they still have their frozen lime and strawberry $4 margaritas, $9.95 pitchers of margaritas, $10.95 pitchers of beer and more.
Oh, and one of their signature shots is the Rumchata and Fireball "sopapilla shot" (which goes for $2, too).
Doesn't that technically count as dessert?
Here are the Taco Cabana restaurants offering this fabulous items:
- 104 West FM 544, Murphy
- 4313 South Freeway (near Interstate 35W and East Seminary Drive), Fort Worth
- 9210 East R.L. Thornton Freeway (near Interstate 30 and Buckner Road), Dallas
- 5959 Broadway Boulevard, Garland
- 2601 Dean Street, Balch Springs
- 4360 Dallas-Fort Worth Turnpike (near Interstate 30 and North Cockrell Hill Road), Dallas
Source: GuideLive