Solar-Powered Art Exhibit In African Desert Will Play Toto’s “Africa” Forever

Toto’s “Africa” will live on forever.

And we mean this literally. Not only is the 1982 hit still one of the most streamed songs in the world still, an artist from Namibia just created an art exhibit dedicated to the hit. Artist Max Siedentopf set up a solar-powered installation in the middle of the Namib Desert that will play the song on repeat. Into perpetuity. Siedentopf told the BBC, “[I> wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit ‘Africa’ in Africa. Some [Namibians> love it and some say it’s probably the worst sound installation ever. I think that’s a great compliment.”

Toto Forever

Qualcosa che vale un pellegrinaggio. Senza biglietto e senza fila (credo) https://t.co/f1HTSVJPG1 — Simone Molinaroli (@cookligan) January 15, 2019

Siedentopf placed the piece in an unknown location in the desert, and hopes it plays for 55 million years.

Via NY Post