Soccer Fans In Mexico Cause Artificial Earthquake Celebrating World Cup Goal

Mexico scored a huge victory over reigning World Cup Champion Germany Sunday, and even if you weren't watching the game, you most certainly felt it.

When Hirving Lozano scored the lone goal of the match, two different monitoring stations in Mexico City picked up tremors at the same time, indicating some sort of temblor causing the ground to shake. Soccer fans were celebrating so hard after Lozano's goal, they induced an artificial earthquake.

A small artificial earthquake detected in Mexico City “possibly due to mass jumping” when Mexico scored against Germany https://t.co/9arKFZHORU — Kirk Semple (@KirkSemple) June 17, 2018

And looking at footage of some of the fans celebrating, it's easy to see how they were able to make the ground shake!

Via WFAA