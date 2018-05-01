Soccer Fan Receives Ban From Team's Stadium, Rents Construction Crane To Watch Important Match Live

A soccer fan in Turkey was banned from his favorite team's stadium for an as-of-yet unknown reason.

Unfortunately, his squad, Denizlispor, had an important match coming up, and there was no way Ali Demirkaya. So after stopping by the police station to confirm he would not be watching the game in the stadium, he immediately rented a crane and parked it just outside its walls. The crane cost only about $86 to rent, though Ali got a late start watching the game, from about the 75th minute.

Unfortunately, the police put a quick end to the stunt, and Ali was not able to watch the game until the end. He should be happy though, Denizlispor won the match against Gaziantepspor 5-0.

Via Euro News