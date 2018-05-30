Snoop Dogg Sets Guinness World Record With Largest Glass Of Gin And Juice

Snoop Dogg first released the track "Gin & Juice" with his 1994 debut album Doggystyle.

Almost a quarter century later, we can call Snoop a Guinness World Record, all thanks a to little bit of gin and juice. While on stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in California, Snoop brought out a five-foot tall beverage composed of 180 bottles of Hendricks gin and 38 jugs of orange juice. Totalling 132 gallons, Snoop Dogg, along with rapper Warren G and Top Chef winner Michael Voltaggio concoted the beverage on stage in front of a representative from Guinness who confirmed its status, and presented Snoop with an official plaque commemorating the occasion.

The plauqe reads, "The largest paradise cocktail was created by Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Michael Voltaggio, Kim Kaechele and Kendall Coleman (All USA) in Napa, California, USA on 26 May 2018."

Congrats, Snoop!

Via People