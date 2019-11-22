Will Ferrell Says SNL’s Cowbell Sketch “Ruined” Christopher Walken’s Life

One of the most beloved Saturday Night Live sketches of all time features Christopher Walken freaking out over an oddly dressed Will Ferrell playing the cowbell. While the “more cowbell” sketch is one of the most iconic moments from SNL’s history, and has become synonymous with Walken’s career, according to the actor it all but “ruined” his life. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon before returning to SNL this weekend to host, Will Ferrell shared the story of Walken telling his how the sketch changed his life for the worst.

Will Ferrell stopped by ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ recently to discuss his great career, and upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live. While Ferrell, as a cast member, was featured in many memorable sketches, the one that stands out to most fans is the cowbell sketch. Pretending to be a member of Blue Oyster Cult, Ferrell is encouraged by Christopher Walken, who is playing famed music producer Bruce Dickinson, to add more cowbell to the song.

While the sketch gave everyone a good laugh, it apparently was too much for Walken. According to Ferrell’s story, he saw Walken years later at a play, and Walken’s reaction to the sketch wasn’t very positive. “People during curtain call bring cowbells. The other day I went for Italian food for lunch, and the waiter asked if I wanted more cowbell with my pasta bolognese.’ I think he’s really mad,” Ferrell said Walken told him. While Ferrell said Walken seemed to be joking, maybe fans shouldn’t go up to Christopher Walken anymore and demand more cowbell.

Via Entertainment Weekly