Snap151, North Texas' First-Ever Selfie Store, Opens In Fort Worth

If you're looking for the absolute perfect selfie spot, look no further than Fort Worth. A new shop over there has made it there business.

Snap151 is, as far as we know, the first selfie store to open in North Texas. The pop-up shop has eight different backdrops to capture your perfect selfie, and features everything from giant flowers to balloon dogs to doughnuts. They even have a real ski lift that was shipped in from Denver. Anything for those Instagram likes, huh?

Video of Selfie store opens in Fort Worth

Co-creator Audrey Miranda said she and business partner Dawn Snodgrass "just really wanted to create an experience." Snap151 is open 7 days a week, charges $16 a ticket with timed reservations, but Snodgrass believe with as many Instagram-driven businesses there are, there's a market for the first-ever selfie store in North Texas. "We'd seen it elsewhere and thought, we could totally do that."

Snap151 is located in the Westbend Shopping Center, and will be open daily from 10am to 10pm until January 27th.

Via WFAA