Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Just Hit 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Nirvana is as popular as ever; the iconic rock band hit a new milestone on Christmas Day.

The music video for the groups’ breakout hit ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ has hit 1 billion views on YouTube. Seems as though a new generation of teens and music lovers keep discovering the pure genius and joy that is Nirvana.

Earlier this year Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ became the first music video from the ‘80s to hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

In case you’ve forgotten just how great the music video for ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ is, go ahead and check it out below.

Via: NPR