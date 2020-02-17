Sleep Expert Reveals The Ideal Room Temperature For A Good Night’s Sleep

Finding out someone you’re dating prefers to sleep with the room at a different temperature than you can be an absolute deal breaker. While many continue to debate what the perfect room temperature is for bed time, science has stepped in with an official answer. According to experts, sleeping in a cooler room is better for “longer, deeper sleep.”

It's Official: This Is the Best Temperature for Sleep, According to an Expert https://t.co/Th6whhuNmj — Jackson kelley (@jkelleyson936) February 16, 2020

While some like a colder room at night as they try to sleep, others like to have the air keep them warm and cozy. However, it appears one actually is better than the other, and not just personal preference. "In general, sleeping in a cool environment will help you maintain this lower body temperature, which in turn will help lull you into a longer, deeper sleep,” said sleep expert, Adam Tishman.

According to Tishman, the perfect sleeping room temperature is anywhere between 60 and 68 degrees. This will help the body maintain a body temperature slightly lower than 98.6, which is best for a restful night’s sleep. Based on these results, those sleeping in a warm room might want to think about lowering the thermostat and grabbing a blanket.

Via Yahoo!