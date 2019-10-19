Skateboarding Legend Tony Hawk Wants You To Text Him

Seriously!

October 19, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: Craig Rubadoux/FLORIDA TODAY

Photo Credit: Craig Rubadoux/FLORIDA TODAY

So this is odd.

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk recently tweeted out his phone number: asking people to reach out to him.  It's pretty simple and basic:

It turns out it's not a joke: or that Tony's account was hacked.  He was actually the guy who did it!  Still don't believe me?  Check out his Facebook page.

In the end, it's kind of a promotional thing.  Still: how cool would it be if Tony Hawk called you?

And before you text him, remember there IS a skateboarding emoji.

