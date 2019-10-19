Skateboarding Legend Tony Hawk Wants You To Text Him
Seriously!
October 19, 2019
So this is odd.
Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk recently tweeted out his phone number: asking people to reach out to him. It's pretty simple and basic:
Text me at +1 (760) 492-6712— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) October 18, 2019
(for real; it’s me)
It turns out it's not a joke: or that Tony's account was hacked. He was actually the guy who did it! Still don't believe me? Check out his Facebook page.
In the end, it's kind of a promotional thing. Still: how cool would it be if Tony Hawk called you?
And before you text him, remember there IS a skateboarding emoji.