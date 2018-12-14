Six-Year-Old Fighting Cancer Surprised By Hundreds Of Christmas Cards Sent By Strangers

Jomari Bradley of Cincinnati, Ohio has faced way too much any six-year-old should.

He was diagnosed with brain cancer in August 2017, and has already undergone two brain surgeries, two additional surgeries to reduce pressure on his brain, radiation treatments, and he is also deaf in one ear, and is in physical and speech therapy.

Unbeknownst to Jomari, his uncle, Waffers Brown, wrote on Facebook asking for the public to send Jomari Christmas cards, in order to lift his spirits. Jomari’s mother, Doneshia Lee, told PEOPLE, “He’s been going through a lot this past year. It’s been pretty rough. He’s gone through surgery and radiation. He couldn't go to school; there were many different hospital visits. So [Brown> was just trying to cheer him up.”

Well we have no doubt Jomari has definitely been feeling cherry lately. Strangers have sent him hundreds of Christmas cards, some from as far away as Australia. Lee said, “He was shocked. He was surprised in a good way because he wasn't expecting it. He was happy about it. Every day I got to the mailbox he asks, ‘Did I get any mail today?’ I was super happy and super excited I felt the love and support. There are really good people out here that support him. It amazes me.”

Lee said doctors are doing everything they can, but she does not know what the future holds for her son. For now, at least the cards are lifting Jomari’s spirits. “I see his smile when he opens a card. His smile lights up a room. It lights up my spirit too because he’s so intrigued by the different cards he’s getting. When I see that smile on his face it makes me happy.”

