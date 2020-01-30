Six-Year-Old Boy Goes Viral For Hilarious Shirley Temple Review Videos

It seems these days, people can get famous by doing just about anything. However, when six-year-old Leo Kelly went viral for posting videos reviewing Shirley Temples, even his own family was in shock. Still, that’s exactly what happened when the young boy created an Instagram page dedicated to reviewing his favorite drink.

Leo Kelly has been posting Shirley Temple review videos since August, but on Tuesday his latest video helped him gain viral fame. “He would order them all the time on vacations or ... we've taken him out to dinner with us, especially when he was an only child, all the time, so he'd be at really nice restaurants and kid-friendly restaurants and all that, and he would just always order a Shirley Temple,” said Leo’s mom.

His enthusiastic videos show the young boys love for the ginger ale, grenadine and maraschino cherries mocktail. “We were swimming, I was like, ‘Maybe I could get an Instagram account.’ I told my dad and then planned it out,” said Leo of how he thought of the idea. Now, with viral fame, the “Shirley Temple King” hopes to keep up with his videos, so he can continue to brag to his friends of his new online status.

Via Yahoo!